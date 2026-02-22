Pakistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup match washed out

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

COLOMBO, Feb 21 - Rain washed out New Zealand's Super Eight match against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat in the Group Two match but play could not begin as the rain only got heavier and puddles formed on the covers on the outfield.

The teams earned one point each from the abandoned first fixture of the tournament's Super Eight stage.

Pakistan face England in a clash between two former champions on Tuesday, while New Zealand play tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday. REUTERS