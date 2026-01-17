Pakistan TV team break 231-year-old record to defend lowest first-class total

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 17 - The Pakistan TV cricket team broke a 231-year-old record for the lowest total successfully defended in first-class cricket when they won by two runs as Sui Northern failed to chase down a paltry target of 40 in the domestic President's Trophy.

The previous record, set by Oldfield when they successfully defended a target of 41 against the Marylebone Cricket Club to secure a win by six runs, had stood since August 1794 until Saturday.

Sui Northern had taken a 72-run lead in the first innings after PTV folded for 166, and looked set for an easy win in Karachi when the team representing the country's state broadcaster posted only 111 in their second innings.

But, with the pitch deteriorating on the third day, batters fell in quick succession and Sui Northern were all out for just 37 as PTV bowler Ali Usman claimed six wickets for nine runs, while Amad Butt took four for 28. REUTERS