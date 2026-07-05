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Pakistan replace Masood with Babar as test captain ahead of West Indies, England series

July 5 - Pakistan have removed Shan Masood as test captain and reinstated Babar Azam ahead of their upcoming test series against West Indies and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

Masood, who succeeded Babar in November 2023, steps down after a difficult time in charge.

The left-hander captained Pakistan in 16 matches and lost 12 of them. Masood's spell at the helm came under increasing scrutiny after Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 by Bangladesh in May.

Pakistan will play a two-match test series against the West Indies from July 25 to August 6, followed by a three-match series in England from August 19 to September 13.

PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR WEST INDIES AND ENGLAND SERIES

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah, Saud Shakeel (for England tour, subject to fitness clearance) REUTERS