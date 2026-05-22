Pakistan recall Babar for Australia ODIs

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 22 - Pakistan recalled batter Babar Azam for the three-match one-day international series against Australia after naming a 16-member squad on Friday.

Here are some details:

• Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side for the series scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

• Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Sufyan Moqim return to the ODI setup, after missing the ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

• Mohammad Rizwan was left out, with Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir named as wicketkeeper-batters.

• Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir, all uncapped in ODIs, were also included in the squad.

• The first ODI is scheduled for May 30 in Rawalpindi and the remaining matches will be played in Lahore on June 2 and June 4.

• Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim. REUTERS