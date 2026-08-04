Pakistan appoint Michael Smith as batting coach
Aug 4 - Former South Africa first-class cricketer Michael Smith has been appointed batting coach of the Pakistan men's team across formats on a two-year contract, the country's cricket board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.
• The 46-year-old will join the Pakistan squad ahead of their three-match test series against England, which begins in Leeds on August 19.
• Before moving into coaching, he played 89 first-class matches, 72 List-A games and 16 Twenty20 matches from 2003 to 2013.
• Smith has previously worked with Pakistan Super League franchises Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on their coaching staff.
• He has also served as batting coach for Australia's Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania, and held coaching consultancy roles with South Africa's KZN Inland and Eastern Province. REUTERS