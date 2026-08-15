Padikkal, Rahul fifties power India to 197-1 v Sri Lanka

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 1, 2025 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Aug 15 - India's KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal struck unbeaten fifties to propel the tourists to 197-1 at tea on day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday.

• Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 before lunch after a mix-up with Rahul. India did not lose a wicket in the second session.

• Rahul is batting on 77 having raised 150 runs with Padikkal, who is on 84.

• India are playing their 600th test, which is also the 50th test at Galle.

• Sri Lanka have used six bowlers but none of them picked up a wicket. REUTERS