Padikkal hundred powers India to 364-5 against Sri Lanka

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Aug 16 - Devdutt Padikkal fell after a well-made 167, propelling India to 364-5 at tea on the rain-marred second day of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

• Padikkal hit 15 fours and a six in his maiden test hundred. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya lured the batter out of his crease and had him stumped.

• KL Rahul, who had retired hurt on 77, made 82.

• Sri Lanka's debutant spinner Keshara Nuwantha claimed the wickets of Rishabh Pant (39) and Rahul.

• Rain washed out the entire morning session and delayed the start of the post-lunch session. REUTERS