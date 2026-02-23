Pacific Vampire returns to winning ways

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pacific Vampire (Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui) scoring an easy win in the Charity On The Turf Trophy (1,300m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 22.

Pacific Vampire looks to have stuck a foot into the Tunku Gold Cup door, after he bounced back to his best form in the RM62,000 (S$21,000) Charity On The Turf Trophy (1,300m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 22.

The Jason Ong-trained sprinter finished a head behind Platinum Emperor in a Supreme A race (1,200m) at his last start on Jan 25.

With Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui on board again in the Metro A race this time, it was over once the noted speedster got to the front.

It was the Impending six-year-old galloper’s first win in six months after he last won a Supreme A race (1,020m) on Aug 17, 2025.

Just like his last victory, Pacific Vampire ($36) again beat Platinum Fort (Ikram Jamaludin), who finished 2¼ lengths behind in second.

Banker’s Secret (Farhan Ghazali) was a further ½ length away in third.

Pacific Vampire has won nine races – five in Malaysia and four in Singapore previously – over 1,000m to 1,200m for the Pacific Stable.

His only other attempt on the 1,300m yielded a brave second behind Super Salute in the Penang Turf Club Farewell Trophy on May 31, 2025.

While Ong has been working on the Australian-bred’s endurance on the training tracks, he plans to run him again in the Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) on March 29, hoping for a better run than his unplaced finish in the 2025 edition when it was a Group 1 feature.

“He has always been a front runner and the stable has been training him to stay, so we can have more options,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“He’s always been a mature and professional horse, but I think with time, he also got used to the track in KL

“We expected him to run a good race and was happy that it all panned out well.

“His next race is the Tunku Gold Cup. We will give him a freshen-up and he will be in good shape for that.”

Seow, who has won five times aboard Pacific Vampire, said the gelding has improved to claim his first win over the trip.

“That’s the longest distance he has won on, and I think it’s because he has improved,” she said.

“It’s not surprising he won as he ran well last time, but was just unfortunate that he got carried out wide (by Platinum Fort).

“He also probably liked the ground. Though it was drizzling, the track was firm.

“I love this speedy horse. I appreciate the ride and support from both the Pacific Stable and Jason.”

