Overpass shooting for third win in Winterbottom Stakes

Overpass (Joshua Parr) holding off Maharba (Jordan Childs) to score in the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Nov 30, 2024. Trained by Bjorn Baker, the 7YO also saluted in the 2023 edition, and will line up in Perth’s feature for the third time on Nov 29.

– Overpass has become something akin to an “adopted son” of Perth racing.

The grand campaigner has returned to Western Australia (WA) yet again, as he chases a historic third consecutive win in the A$1.5 million (S$1.26 million) Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Nov 29.

It will be the Vancouver seven-year-old galloper’s sixth adventure to Ascot, with the trips having yielded back-to-back wins in the 2023 and 2024 The Quokka (1,200m), and the past two renewals of the Winterbottom Stakes.

He ran in The Quokka for the third time on April 26, but managed only fifth behind WA’s top sprinter Jokers Grin.

Yet Luke Hilton, the racing manager for trainer Bjorn Baker, said current signs point to Overpass returning to his winning ways in Perth’s feature in four days’ time.

The 10-time winner turned in an outstanding last-start performance in the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) in Sydney on Oct 18, when he was beaten just 1½ lengths by Hong Kong’s champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising, and he has thrived since.

“It was probably the best run of his career,” said Hilton.

“He got a week out after the Everest, came back, had a good trial the other day and he’s in really good form.

“When he went to get on the plane, he looked better than he did before The Everest, so I’m excited.”

Overpass travelled to Perth with stablemate Iowna Merc, who contested the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Nov 22, when he finished 13th to Watch Me Rock.

A six-year-old son of Winning Rupert, Iowna Merc’s main target is the Group 3 Gold Rush (1,400m) at Ascot on Dec 13, which is a race that could also land on the radar for Overpass.

“We may even look at a Gold Rush this year with him,” he said.

“He’s older now and tends to not be as good second-up, but we’ve never tried him over a bit further second-up.

“The main goal will be the Winterbottom, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Interstate-trained horses have won 12 of the past 17 editions of the Winterbottom Stakes.

While several horses have triumphed twice, including Buffering (2013 and 2015) and Ortensia (2009 and 2011), none has managed a three-peat since the race’s inception in 1952.

Perth champion jockey William Pike, who landed another Group 1 victory after three years aboard Watch Me Rock in the Railway Stakes, will be in the irons when the Robbie Griffiths-trained Rey Magnerio lines up in the Winterbottom Stakes.

Pike faced a tough choice, answering a call-up from Griffiths to team with the six-year-old son of Magnus.

He partnered the Dion Luciani-trained Oscar’s Fortune into second behind Joker’s Grin in the Group 3 Colonel Reeves Stakes (1,100m) on Nov 15, but doubted whether he could turn the tables in the Winterbottom Stakes.

“He’s (Oscar’s Fortune) done nothing wrong. He’s been very good, but I just wasn’t sure if we’d be able to beat Joker’s Grin, so I was looking for another option to see if I could have a knockout blow,” said Pike.

Known as “The Wizard” for his ability to produce winning rides, Pike will be chasing his fourth success in the Winterbottom Stakes, following earlier wins aboard Ellicorsam (2004), Hadabeclorka (2010) and Graceful Girl (2021).

Although trying to win the Winterbottom Stakes is his immediate Group 1 concern, Pike admitted that much of his time is being taken up by another feature race on Dec 6.

After also guiding King Of Light to a brilliant win in the Group 2 WA Guineas (1,600m) on Nov 22, Pike has to decide which of the two 1,600m feature winners – Watch Me Rock or King Of Light – he will partner in the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot.

The Dan Morton-trained King Of Light tightened his grip on the Northerly Stakes favouritism with his Guineas win, now heading most markets at 2-1, whereas Watch Me Rock, who is prepared by Pike’s biggest supporters Grant and Alana Williams, is on 9-1.

King Of Light will carry just 52kg under the weight-for-age conditions in the Northerly Stakes, with Watch Me Rock jumping from the 54kg he carried in the Railway Stakes to 59kg, but Pike said the respective weights will not impact his decision.

He also hoped a bit of alone time in the car would help him make the decision, but conceded he is still at a loss.

“I don’t mind the weight. I’m not that heavy – it just means I’d have to behave for a couple of weeks on the weight side – but I just want to try and make the right choice,” Pike told SENTrack.

“Obviously, I’ve gone through it all. Watch Me Rock probably doesn’t get in that well at the weights, whereas King Of Light does.

“Three-year-olds have a good record in the race, but I think Watch Me Rock still had another length up his sleeve. He was waiting on the line.

“It’s a good problem to have. I’m not used to making a decision like this, but I’ve got to hope something gives me an answer somehow.” RACING AND SPORTS