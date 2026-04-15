Ovechkin says 'we'll see' on NHL future after Capitals' season finale

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Apr 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waits for the face-off against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

April 15 - Alex Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, has left the door open on whether he will return for another campaign, saying he will not make a decision on his playing future until the close season.

The Washington Capitals captain recorded an assist in Tuesday's regular-season finale, a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the result did little to soften a disappointing end to the year.

Washington had already been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention the day before, marking only the fifth time since Ovechkin was drafted first overall in 2004 that the Capitals have missed the postseason.

"I hope it's not my last game," Ovechkin said in a report on the NHL's website. "So, we'll see."

The 40-year-old Russian, who is in the final year of his contract and broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record in April 2025, currently sits atop the list with 929 career goals.

Given the uncertainty over whether he will lace up his skates again, a large contingent of Capitals fans made the trip to Columbus for the finale to cheer on their captain in what could prove to be his final NHL game, and Ovechkin took notice.

"I don't know what's going to happen," he said. "The fans that came here from D.C. and from different spots to watch the game, it was very nice. I can hear their cheering for me and scream 'One more year!' So, that's important, too. It shows lots of respect. So, thanks for the support."

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said Ovechkin's uncertain future came up in the team's postgame meeting but declined to elaborate. "I'll just keep that between us," Carbery said. REUTERS