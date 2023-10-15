Outrigger canoeing rides waves of popularity in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Before the sun begins to peak, Sentosa’s Siloso Beach is already bustling with activity most weekend mornings.

The early risers are dragging large canoes out to sea. These crafts are known as va’a, used in the sport of outrigger canoe racing. The outriggers are fixed to the boat’s hulls to provide more balance in choppy waters as races are usually held in the ocean instead of flatwater areas like reservoirs.

Ranging from one-man to six-man boats, races can be 500m sprints or 65km tests of endurances. Once used mainly as a means of transport, outrigger canoeing is now a popular sport in the United States, Tahiti and Australia.

There are five clubs in Singapore that compete regularly. They are Austcham, Singapore Paddle Club, American Dragons Singapore, Va’a Team France and Kiwi Waka Ama. They have about 600 active members in all.

They train up to four times a week out at sea and are mainly based in Sentosa, except for Kiwi which trains at East Coast.

Among these enthusiasts is a Singaporean mother-and-son pair who have been paddling together for six years.

Pamela Chua was first introduced to the sport by her employer in 2016. Chua, 50, “wanted to do something different” and enjoyed it so much she roped in her son Oliver Bowhay, 15, to join her.

Oliver said: “I remember she came back from a competition in Hawaii six years ago... she was talking so passionately about it and how fun it was. I thought maybe I’ll try one session and I loved it, the feeling’s just something different to any other sport I’ve done before.”

Chua has since taken part in races in Hong Kong and Australia and added: “All the countries we get to race in, it’s fantastic to go overseas and do such a unique sport.”