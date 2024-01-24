Outlining 2024 in Singapore sports with SportSG and SSI

Highlights (click/tap above):



2:45 What can Singaporeans expect from local sports in 2024?

6:50 What is SportSG doing to revive the mass participation scene, and what more needs to be done to get it back to pre-pandemic levels?

12:10 Do Alan Goh and Chun Wei believe Singapore football will recover from the lows of 2023?

20:20 How SportSG plans to convince more Singaporeans to go to events given the low turnout at 2023 Women’s World Floorball Championships

28:00 On helping Shanti Pereira to get even quicker in 2024

Read: https://str.sg/iYfd

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Amirul Karim & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Amirul Karim

