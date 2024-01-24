Hard Tackle Podcast

Outlining 2024 in Singapore sports with SportSG and SSI

(Front row from left) Singapore Sport Institute chief Dr Su Chun Wei, Sport Singapore CEO Alan Goh and ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan in ST's podcast studio. (Back) podcast producer Amirul Karim. ST PHOTO: PENELOPE LEE
(From left) Singapore Sport Institute chief Dr Su Chun Wei and Sport Singapore CEO Alan Goh in ST's podcast studio. ST PHOTO: AMIRUL KARIM
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.

In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan speaks to Sport Singapore CEO Alan Goh and Singapore Sport Institute chief Dr Su Chun Wei and quizzes them on what is ahead for Singapore sports in 2024 and gets them to address some hot issues in local sports. 

Highlights (click/tap above):
 
2:45 What can Singaporeans expect from local sports in 2024? 

6:50 What is SportSG doing to revive the mass participation scene, and what more needs to be done to get it back to pre-pandemic levels?

12:10 Do Alan Goh and Chun Wei believe Singapore football will recover from the lows of 2023? 

20:20 How SportSG plans to convince more Singaporeans to go to events given the low turnout at 2023 Women’s World Floorball Championships

28:00 On helping Shanti Pereira to get even quicker in 2024 

Read: https://str.sg/iYfd

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Amirul Karim & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Amirul Karim

Follow ST Sports Talk every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on X: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/ip4G

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top