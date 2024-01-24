Outlining 2024 in Singapore sports with SportSG and SSI

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.
In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan speaks to Sport Singapore CEO Alan Goh and Singapore Sport Institute chief Dr Su Chun Wei and quizzes them on what is ahead for Singapore sports in 2024 and gets them to address some hot issues in local sports.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:45 What can Singaporeans expect from local sports in 2024?
6:50 What is SportSG doing to revive the mass participation scene, and what more needs to be done to get it back to pre-pandemic levels?
12:10 Do Alan Goh and Chun Wei believe Singapore football will recover from the lows of 2023?
20:20 How SportSG plans to convince more Singaporeans to go to events given the low turnout at 2023 Women’s World Floorball Championships
28:00 On helping Shanti Pereira to get even quicker in 2024
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Amirul Karim & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Amirul Karim
