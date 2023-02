SINGAPORE – It is less than two months to the end of his 12-year tenure as Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) chief executive, but Lim Teck Yin remains hopeful about the country’s future.

The Paris Olympics are 17 months away and, while Lim refrained from discussing medal targets, he highlighted the likes of kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, badminton player Loh Kean Yew and swimmer Teong Tzen Wei as ones to watch.