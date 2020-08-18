O'Sullivan in fool's paradise

LONDON • Ronnie O'Sullivan is as quick with his quips as he is when potting balls on the snooker table.

There were no spectators at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield for the majority of the World Championship, but it did not prevent the 44-year-old from livening up proceedings on and off the table.

He courted controversy earlier in the tournament, lambasting the new generation of snooker players and claiming they were so bad he would have to "lose an arm and a leg" to fall out of the top 50.

But on Sunday, he displayed his charming side that has made him such an enigmatic character in the sport and arguably its greatest-ever showman.

After a devastating burst to crush fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 to wrap up his sixth world title, O'Sullivan likened himself to Rodney from British classic sitcom Only Fools And Horses.

"I've watched a bit of (comic characters) Del Boy and Rodney (before matches)," he said. "Laila (Rouass, his actress fiancee) says I'm like Rodney. Ronnie the plonker, rather than Rodney the plonker, maybe."

O'Sullivan has not changed since turning professional 28 years ago - he remains a lovable rogue and one of the game's best players.

The stage looked set for another slice of drama when Wilson recovered from 8-2 on Saturday to trail 10-7 overnight and then won Sunday's opener to close the gap to two frames.

But O'Sullivan, jaded and out of touch previously, potted a red by a fluke early in the second frame of the day and proceeded to switch on the kind of effortless break-building that is his trademark, reeling off a victorious streak of eight straight frames.

He entered the evening session 17-8 ahead, needing just one more frame to get his hands back on the trophy he first claimed in 2001 and won in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

There was to be no miracle comeback for Wilson as O'Sullivan wrapped up the title with a majestic break of 96 and afterwards, he declared his satisfaction with his "wonderful career", with only one record still standing.

On drawing level with Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles next year, "Rocket", who surpassed the Scot's previous mark of 36 ranking titles here, said: "I was happy to get one world title at one stage. Once I got to four, I knew I could call myself one of the greats, because that's how many times John Higgins had won it.

"Anything above that and you are in fantastic company. If I was to go out there and play as if I wanted to break records, I would not play as well as I do. I never really think about titles. When I was a kid, I never really dreamt I would be here."

The victory was the biggest winning margin in a final in 12 years. In 2008, O'Sullivan beat compatriot Ali Carter by an identical scoreline. He is the oldest winner since Ray Reardon, who was 45 when he won in 1978, and Wilson believes there is no one like him.

The 28-year-old said: "I lost to the greatest player of all time in Ronnie O'Sullivan."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE