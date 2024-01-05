Oscar Pistorius: Olympic and Paralympic hero turned disgraced killer

JOHANNESBURG - At the 2012 London Olympics, before 80,000 roaring fans and a constellation of camera flashes, it took Oscar Pistorius 45.44 seconds to become a global icon.

The South African’s 400-metre sprint was the first time in history that a double amputee had raced at the Olympic Games.

It capped an Olympian triumph over adversity for Pistorius. His journey from disabled child to world-class athlete seemed to embody the very best of sporting endeavour and the human spirit.

Then in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, at his upmarket Pretoria home, he shot and killed his 29-year-old model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

He later said he had mistaken her for an intruder.

During his 2014 trial in a windowless courtroom, sponsors dumped him and he was forced to sell his homes to cover mounting legal bills.

A five-year conviction for manslaughter was upgraded to murder on appeal and in July 2016 he was sentenced to six years, less than half the minimum term for the charge.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled that jail term to 13 years and five months after the state appealed that it had been unduly lenient.

Prosecutors had argued that Pistorius failed to show genuine remorse.

Having served more than half his sentence, Pistorius is due to be released on parole from a Pretoria prison on Dec 5.

“An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment,” the department of correctional services said in a statement.

His parole conditions include undergoing therapy for anger and gender-based violence issues, abstaining from drinking alcohol or consuming other substances, and completing community service.

The high-profile murder trial that gripped the world exposed the now 37-year-old’s darker side, offering glimpses of a dangerously volatile man with a penchant for guns, beautiful women and fast cars.

In 2009, he had spent a night in jail after allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old woman at a party in a case that was settled out of court.

He was accused of firing a gun through the sunroof of an ex-girlfriend’s moving car.