Jan 23 Jebel Hatta Challenge (1,800m) form analysis
Opera Ballo is right on song
Group 2 winner all the rage in Meydan Group 1, Race 7 at 1am (Jan 24, Singapore)
1 Opera Ballo
The rising star easily accounted for stablemate Nations Pride in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) in December and after five wins from his seven starts, he gets his chance at the top level. Looks hard to beat.
2 Nations Pride
Proven multiple-Group 1 winner who enjoyed success at this course and distance with victory over Holloway Boy in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes (1,800m) in March 2025. Finished second behind Opera Ballo in December and should be among the placegetters.
3 Holloway Boy
Third behind Romantic Warrior in this race last year and was not far off Audience when running fifth in the recent Group 2 Zabeel Mile. Has the form at the course and distance to suggest he can figure.
4 Silawi
Races at Meydan for this first time since running fifth in this contest two years ago. Has since become a Group 1 winner, landing October’s Canadian International Stakes (2,400m), but looks a place chance at best here.
5 Midak
Lightly raced four-year-old started his career in a blaze of glory with three straight wins before running 10th behind Lambourn in the 2025 Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,405m). Was a last-start fourth in an 1,800m Listed race at Chantilly in October. Prefer others.
6 Vafortino
Comes out of the same lead-up race as Audience and Holloway Boy, finishing fourth behind Quddwah in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile (1,600m) at Meydan on Jan 2, but lacks the class to be truly competitive here.
