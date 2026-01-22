Opera Ballo is right on song

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Opera Ballo (William Buick) recording a first Group success in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) – an early prep for the Group 1 Dubai Turf – at Meydan on Dec 19, 2025.

1 Opera Ballo

The rising star easily accounted for stablemate Nations Pride in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) in December and after five wins from his seven starts, he gets his chance at the top level. Looks hard to beat.

2 Nations Pride

Proven multiple-Group 1 winner who enjoyed success at this course and distance with victory over Holloway Boy in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes (1,800m) in March 2025. Finished second behind Opera Ballo in December and should be among the placegetters.

3 Holloway Boy

Third behind Romantic Warrior in this race last year and was not far off Audience when running fifth in the recent Group 2 Zabeel Mile. Has the form at the course and distance to suggest he can figure.

4 Silawi

Races at Meydan for this first time since running fifth in this contest two years ago. Has since become a Group 1 winner, landing October’s Canadian International Stakes (2,400m), but looks a place chance at best here.

5 Midak

Lightly raced four-year-old started his career in a blaze of glory with three straight wins before running 10th behind Lambourn in the 2025 Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,405m). Was a last-start fourth in an 1,800m Listed race at Chantilly in October. Prefer others.

6 Vafortino

Comes out of the same lead-up race as Audience and Holloway Boy, finishing fourth behind Quddwah in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile (1,600m) at Meydan on Jan 2, but lacks the class to be truly competitive here.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club