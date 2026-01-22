Straitstimes.com header logo

Jan 23 Jebel Hatta Challenge (1,800m) form analysis

Opera Ballo is right on song

Group 2 winner all the rage in Meydan Group 1, Race 7 at 1am (Jan 24, Singapore)

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Opera Ballo (William Buick) recording a first Group success in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) – an early prep for the Group 1 Dubai Turf - at Meydan on Dec 19, 2025.

Opera Ballo (William Buick) recording a first Group success in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) – an early prep for the Group 1 Dubai Turf – at Meydan on Dec 19, 2025.

PHOTO: Dubai Racing Club

Follow topic:

1 Opera Ballo

The rising star easily accounted for stablemate Nations Pride in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) in December and after five wins from his seven starts, he gets his chance at the top level. Looks hard to beat.

2 Nations Pride

Proven multiple-Group 1 winner who enjoyed success at this course and distance with victory over Holloway Boy in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes (1,800m) in March 2025. Finished second behind Opera Ballo in December and should be among the placegetters.

3 Holloway Boy

Third behind Romantic Warrior in this race last year and was not far off Audience when running fifth in the recent Group 2 Zabeel Mile. Has the form at the course and distance to suggest he can figure.

4 Silawi

Races at Meydan for this first time since running fifth in this contest two years ago. Has since become a Group 1 winner, landing October’s Canadian International Stakes (2,400m), but looks a place chance at best here.

5 Midak

Lightly raced four-year-old started his career in a blaze of glory with three straight wins before running 10th behind Lambourn in the 2025 Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,405m). Was a last-start fourth in an 1,800m Listed race at Chantilly in October. Prefer others.

6 Vafortino

Comes out of the same lead-up race as Audience and Holloway Boy, finishing fourth behind Quddwah in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile (1,600m) at Meydan on Jan 2, but lacks the class to be truly competitive here.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

United Arab Emirates

Sports and recreation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.