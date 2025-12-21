Opera Ballo hits the high notes in Group 2 Al Rashidiya

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Opera Ballo (William Buick) pulling away from stablemate Nations Pride (James Doyle, in white cap) to win the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) at Meydan on Dec 19.

– Opera Ballo recorded his fifth win and a first Group success, beating stablemate and four-time Group 1 winner Nations Pride in the 850,000 dirhams (S$299,000) Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) at Meydan on Dec 19.

The Ghaiyyath three-year-old colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, has kicked off an early and successful preparation for the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) at the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 28, 2026.

Jockey William Buick sat in third and asked for an effort just before the 200m, and $6 favourite Opera Ballo quickened and crossed the line three lengths ahead of Nations Pride (James Doyle).

First Conquest (Billy Loughnane) made it 1-2-3 for Appleby when he came in third.

“His biggest challenge is himself,” said Appleby. “William had to get him behind a horse and try and get him to settle.

“He was entitled to come forward for that (in fitness). The most logical place to go now is the Group 1 Jebel Hatta and then we’ll see if he’s a World Cup night horse.”

The Jebel Hatta is run over 1,800m and will be held on Jan 23, 2026.

Buick, who was winning this race for the third time in a row and fifth overall, noted that the run helped Opera Ballo.

“The race just set up well for him and he had cover, which was crucial stepping up in trip,” he said.

“We came here wanting to learn something and to teach Opera Ballo something and I think we did that.

“We always thought he was a horse worthy of going to the top level and tonight he showed he is on the way there.”

The Norwegian-born British champion jockey bagged a four-timer at the nine-race meeting.

Besides Opera Ballo, Buick also partnered with Appleby to boot home Mysterious Night ($11) and By The Book ($10) in the Listed Business Bay Challenge (1,400m) and Dubai Racing Club Classic (2,410m) respectively.

He also landed the Listed Ertijaal Dubai Dash (1,000m) on the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Cover Up ($28).

The Listed Entisar Stakes (1,900m) is often an early pointer towards the Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m).

It could have been so again, with Walk Of Stars – who finished fourth in that feature on April 5 – taking his place in the line-up.

The six-year-old son of Dubawi, ridden by Tadhg O’Shea, set steady fractions up front.

It may not have suited Heart Of Honor (Saffie Osborne, $13), but the son of Honor A. P. got the job done, despite being pushed along by Osborne for much of the race.

Turning for home, the three-year-old gelding made relentless headway. He showed he had something in hand when he mowed down Artorius (Buick) by 1½ lengths, while Walk Of Stars finished another two lengths away in third.

Osborne was surprised with the victory.

“I thought I was going to finish last down the back straight,” said Osborne, who rides the horse for her trainer-father Jamie.

“As soon as I started asking him questions around the bend, I realised how lazy he’d been down the back.

“Today, he showed what a quality horse he is, which I didn’t really know before as he doesn’t give you much of a feel when you’re pushing him along. He was relentless.

“I think when he’s a little bit more mature and a little bit more streetwise, we could have a seriously exciting horse on our hands.”

Osborne Sr was impressed with the valiant run from Heart Of Honor.

“Never in doubt, was it?” he said.

“Today, he showed how brave he is, how much he wants it and how much he stays. The dream is still alive.”

The dream of the Osborne family is to take Heart Of Honor to the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) on Jan 23, 2026.

Imperial Emperor ($8) ruled in the 1 million dirhams Group 2 Al Maktoum Mile (1,600m), leading home a trifecta for trainer Bhupat Seemar.

The Deva Racing-owned gelding finished down the field in the 2025 Dubai World Cup, but is now back to his best.

Ridden by O’Shea, the Dubawi five-year-old was in a handy position throughout the race. He found plenty inside the final 200m to beat stablemates Commissioner King (Connor Beasley) and Mendelssohn Bay (Richard Mullen).

“He’s a class horse – he’s won a Group 2 very impressively and was a second in a Group 1,” said Seemar.

“I’m glad we came back to a mile, as I don’t think we’ve tightened all the bolts yet and he’ll come on from that.”

“He’s just as good at a mile and a quarter (2,000m), so we’ll speak with the owners and come up with a plan.”

O’Shea agreed with Seemar’s opinion.

“He’s a stronger horse this season and it’s great to see these older horses retaining their enthusiasm, which he has. I think we should go two turns (2,000m) and work back from the big one (Dubai World Cup).” DUBAI RACING CLUB