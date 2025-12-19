Openers lead West Indies fightback after New Zealand declare on 575-8

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 19 - New Zealand rode Devon Conway's career-best 227 to amass 575-8 before declaring their first innings on day two of the third and final test ‍in ​Mount Maunganui on Friday.

West Indies cruised to ‍110 for no loss in reply, still 465 behind and with a mountain to climb ​despite ​the breezy start, but openers John Campbell, on 45, and Brandon King, on 55, have looked comfortable against both pace and spin.

New Zealand ‍are 1-0 ahead in the three-test series.

"I think ultimately, it's a pretty ​good wicket," New Zealand all-rounder ⁠Rachin Ravindra said. "Hopefully it starts to wear and tear a little more and has a bit of turn."

After a punishing day one when they bled 334 runs for the ​sole wicket of Tom Latham, West Indies suffered a setback when pace spearhead Kemar Roach was ‌ruled out of second day's ​play with a hamstring issue.

Jayden Seales removed nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, and Justin Greaves later nicked off Kane Williamson for 31 to spark a brief West Indies fightback.

Conway provided the bedrock of the New Zealand innings, converting his overnight 178 into his test-best 227, compiled from 367 balls with 31 fours before Greaves trapped ‍him lbw.

Ravindra (72) and Ajaz Patel (30) produced unbeaten cameos before New Zealand ​declared their innings.

New Zealand's hopes of making early inroads into the West Indies batting ​order did not materialise, with King and Campbell ‌going after the hosts' attack in the final 23 overs of the day's play. REUTERS