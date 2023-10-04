Only teenagers remain for Singapore in Asian Games badminton q-finals

HANGZHOU – Former junior world No. 1s Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo are the last Singaporeans standing in the Asian Games badminton competition, after the 106th-ranked men’s doubles pair cruised past unranked Nepalese Jivan Acharya and Bishnu Katuwal 21-11, 21-4 on Wednesday to progress to the quarter-finals.

Their reward is a showdown against India’s world No. 3s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Binjiang Gymnasium on Thursday, though it will be a tall order for them to reach the semi-finals and claim a historic doubles bronze. Singapore had previously won only a women’s team bronze from Doha 2006.

Prajogo said: “We are excited to play against a top pair, we will give it our all and see how it goes. There’s no pressure because we are absolutely the underdogs.

Nge added: “Tomorrow’s opponents are hard to break down, so today we tried to emphasise more on shot placement to move our opponents around and make things uncomfortable for them, which we will try to replicate tomorrow.”

The Republic’s other badminton players were shown the exit in the round of 16 on Wednesday. Though for 20 minutes Yeo Jia Min silenced the partisan crowd in the 3,000-seater venue as the world No. 22 took the first game against China’s Olympic champion Chen Yufei.