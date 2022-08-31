One Shot Wonder looks set to gun them down

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) WITHOUT DOUBT has the best record and should finish on top of this lot. (2) FIRU STAR has ability but a temperament to match. If he can get it all together at the start, he will be a threat. (5) RARE FLAG showed some improvement last time when back to a sprint with blinkers for the first time and tried on the Poly. He could feature. (6) SHESAKINDA MAGIC is battling but has shown some ability. She has a chance.

RACE 2, (1,800M)

(3) PLAYER was heavily supported last time over a sprint but finished unplaced. He could recoup the losses. (1) ATLANTIC CITY has finished in the money in his last three starts, albeit some distance behind the winners. He meets little of note in this field and should make a bold bid. (4) TOMMY THE KID found good market support first-up on the Poly and has shown improvement. (5) WILDSTYLE was much improved last run with the tongue tie back on.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) FORWARD SPELL has not been out of the money in recent outings and should go close again. (3) IMMEASURABLE found one to beat in his last two starts on the Poly. Although receiving an extra two points for his last effort, he should make another bold bid. (7) THUNDER MASALA was relatively unfancied in that same event and finished a close fourth. (5) BANHA BRIDGE is coming off some useful form. If taking to the Poly, he could be a big threat.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) BOLDLY GO is in good form. She is up in weight with the drop in class, but looks more than capable to deliver a victory. (3) OCTOBER SONG is lightly raced but did show early promise. She is switching to the Poly which could bring out the best in her. (2) FLASHY KAITRINA has been trying longer distances. If this is not too short, she should make a bold bid. (5) BAUBLES AND BEADS has been racing in feature company. She shed her maiden first-up over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) ONE SHOT WONDER is back on his favourite surface with a drop in the handicap. He has a light weight and looks to be in the right race. (3) SAMUEL SALT has shown much-improved form with blinkers. If he takes to the Poly, he will be a big threat. (5) FATHER'S FROST is back on his best surface. He has been in good form since returning from a lengthy break and must have a chance. (7) CRESTED EAGLE is way better than his last run. He takes a rating drop and, with an extra claim, he could be the surprise package.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) JUSTAGUYTHING is back over his favoured course and distance. With a 1.5kg allowance, he should put in a big effort. (3) MINI COOP was sent to KZN for the Poly and shed his maiden in comfortable fashion. He took on stronger rivals in his next outing and was not too far back. He should put in a good effort. (8) MAJORCA PALACE has been consistent in stronger company and has a very much in-form jockey aboard. (5) WE ALL CHOMMIES may prefer a little shorter trip but has a light weight and he has been knocking on the door.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) HIGHER PURPOSE has the worst draw but made good progress from a similar barrier with blinkers. He can build on that effort. (3) HIPPOCRATES scored his last win over this course and trip. He has never been far back and rates as a strong chance in a weak field. (1) EVENING RISE is back to a sprint on his Poly debut. She has a light weight and is one to watch. (8) MOVIE MAGIC has not been far back at recent outings and can finish in the money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) COUNT MARSH goes well on the Poly and was touched off last start when favourite. This seems to be his best trip. (6) WHITE CEDAR was unlucky last time from his wide draw. With a bit of luck in running, he can make it all the way home. (8) QUEST FOR THE BEST is long overdue for a second win but seems to lack extra when it counts. (9) JUST AS RICH makes his Poly debut. He is not far back on the Highveld and has a light weight.