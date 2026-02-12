One Dance to find her step back on preferred turf

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)



Six juveniles are carded and only two of them have raced.

(5) RULES OF CONDUCT is an unraced colt by Buffalo Bill Cody for trainer Alan Greeff and with stable jockey Richard Fourie in the irons he would not be a surprise winner.

(2) FYFIELD LEGEND has shown promise and was unlucky not to win last time. He can make his experience count but rival trainer Greeff could have a line on him.

There are also two Erik The Red colts making their debuts and both (6) TRIGGER WARNING and (4) INTO RED SPACE can earn some money.

Race 2 (1,800m)

An interesting race as they are battling maidens.

(1) TERMINAL VELOCITY has been very costly to follow but she is capable of winning a race and might like it back on the grass.

(3) EXPLOSIVE GIFT was a well-beaten third last time but should like it back on the grass and has claims at winning.

(4) RED LHASA and (6) MISSOURI FLAME are capable of improvement back on turf and can get involved with the finish.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) ONE DANCE clearly did not show her best form on the Polytrack last time. She has improved since the blinkers were added. It would not surprise if she pulled off another victory.

(2) FAMILY POWER has shown good form since moving from the Western Cape and showed she is just as good on the grass as on the Polytrack. She should fight out the finish.

(4) HOERIKWAGGO has been solid on the Polytrack but will need to show that she is as good on the turf.

(5) BLUE PALACE has a place chance in this line-up.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A modest bunch of maidens go to post for this.

(12) WARRIOR’S EDGE has been a disappointment twice in a row but does have excuses for both defeats. He did not like the Polytrack in his penultimate start and a wide draw cost him last time. He is better drawn this time around and jockey Chad Little will know how to get the best out of him.

(1) PICK A POMODORO has held form and should fight out the finish over this course and distance.

(6) FROM THE HIP has some fair form and is not out of it.

(4) WORLD CHOICE does seem better than a poor last run and could earn some money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) THUNDER MASTER is not an easy ride but showed what he is capable of with a good last win and he might just follow up.

(1) INGQWELE ran a cracker on local debut and can go one place better.

(6) ACTION AMERICA and (7) CORAL CREEK both bounced back to form with good performances and can be competitive once again.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Some very open races to finish a tough card.

(2) SPOIL YOURSELF was caught too far out of her ground last time but ran on strongly at the finish. She is back on the grass after a while but can score.

(9) Amazing Colours does not win out of turn but on her last run, she is not without claims. Keep in mind.

(5) GREENLIGHT DANCER is better than her last run and can bounce back to score now on the grass.

(7) WELSH STARLET has been a revelation of late, impressing with some good wins but will need to show the same form on the grass this time around.

Race 7 (2,000m)

A tough race as many are returning to the grass after campaigning on the Polytrack.

(2) CURTISS CONDOR is improving and has won on turf, so gets a narrow vote to score.

(4) HENRY’S HEDGE is still improving, so can follow up on a recent win.

(12) ROTOTO showed improvement when finishing second last time. There is a high chance he could go one place better.

(1) Silvano’s Song has yet to regain any sort of form since his Fairview debut, finishing at the rear on both occasions. On his best form, like when he won two in a row in Gauteng, he cannot be ignored in this contest.

(5) BURNING MAN and (13) ONLY A POET are others to throw into the permutations.

Race 8 (1,000m)

A very open last race and it may pay to go very wide in all the exotics.

(16) WYLIE JACK makes his local debut and it could be a winning one.

(15) RHYTHM and (8) CALL OF THE KAROO are both capable of winning and should be included in the combination bets.

(2) NORTH STAR has held form nicely and may be better over this distance.