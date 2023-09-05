Once mulling over retirement, Charmaine Soh returns from injury for October’s Nations Cup

SINGAPORE – As she recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her right knee over the past year, there were times when netballer Charmaine Soh considered calling time on the sport.

It was a challenging road to recovery for Soh, who suffered the injury in Singapore’s 103-3 victory over Japan at the Asian Netball Championship in September 2022.

That was the goal shooter’s first game back after giving birth to her son Cruz in June.

The 33-year-old said on Tuesday: “Many things went through my mind and I’d just had a baby, so the baby plus the injury, then the operation and then the recovery post-operation was tough – there were many times where I felt that I should give up.

“After all, I’ve been through all the competitions, I’d gotten what I’d wanted to achieve as a team, so I thought is it really time to go?”

But the former captain decided that it was not. She will be returning to action as she was named in the Singapore team that will be competing at the Oct 22-28 MiRXES Nations Cup at the OCBC Arena.

Soh came to that decision after penning down pros and cons, discovering five reasons to work her way back to the competition stage.

The first reason was the pride she felt whenever she represented Singapore at competitions.

She also wanted to practise what she preached. At the netball academy she runs, she often told the players not to give up and she wanted to lead by example.

Soh also felt a sense of responsibility to contribute to the team, with the aim of getting a medal with them.

She also felt indebted to people like Netball Singapore chief executive Cyrus Medora and head coach Annette Bishop, who were always encouraging her.