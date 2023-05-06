Once a lost teen, Foo Yi Cheng helps Team Garcia finish third in OCBC Cycle’s Club C’ship

Foo Yi Cheng (third from left) mentors younger riders in local cycling outfit Team Garcia. PHOTO: OCBC CYCLE
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE – Foo Yi Cheng still remembers feeling directionless as a teenager. He was retained twice in secondary school and quit his polytechnic studies after less than a year.

Cycling helped him to find his focus and the 23-year-old, who is now a nursing student at Nanyang Polytechnic, has come a long way from his days as a lost teen.

Now the vice-captain of local cycling outfit Team Garcia, where he trains and mentors younger riders, on Saturday, Foo was part of the team who finished third in the OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships’ club category.

They clocked a mean timing of 17min 56.703sec in the final to finish behind defending champions Allied World Quantum Racing A (17:56.167) and Specialized Dynasty Mavericks A (17:56.543).

This was an improvement from their performance at the 2022 championships, where they were knocked out in the semi-finals.

The race features teams of four riders, split into two pairs, riding a total of 10 laps around the one-kilometre circuit at Stadium Drive.

On why guiding younger riders is important to him, Foo said: “My parents were very supportive but... I didn’t know what to do.

“It was around that time that I started cycling and a year later I met uncle Melvin and from there on, I felt like I knew this team but I wasn’t part of them yet. I wasn’t a troubled youth, but I had to go a bigger round – it took me time to find out what I wanted to do.”

Team Garcia was founded by Melvin Lee, owner of RNE Bike Shop, in 2019. The 55-year-old, who was a former gang member and was once almost expelled from school, set up the team to provide guidance to youth.

Lee’s vision resonated strongly with Foo. While it was sometimes tough to juggle his studies, a part-time job at a cafe and his responsibilities with Team Garcia, Foo said it was worth it.

He said: “I felt that when I was training the boys it was good to train them a certain way but I believe in the story that we should nurture youths in the right way and set a good example for these boys, so that the youth can not only enjoy cycling but have a good career path.”

Improving their performance from 2022 was a result of many hours of training, including an eight-day training camp in Perth that was partly subsidised by Lee and sponsors.

Foo said: “Last year we went in without any expectations but went out in the semi-finals. But this year we managed to get a podium spot, which is pretty amazing considering where we came from and we worked hard to get here.”

More On This Topic
12 years after first OCBC Cycle, Dana Sim gets to ride with dad in ST 20km race
22 bus services affected by road closures on May 7 for OCBC Cycle 2023

While Allied World Quantum Racing A retained just one member from their championship-winning squad, it did not stop them from emerging victorious on Saturday.

Matthieu Bedard, 42, said: “It was very important to maintain intensity throughout all 15 laps of the race, including into and out of the corners. It was even more tiring due to the qualifying heats before the finals.”

Daniel Cooper, 32, stressed that teamwork was crucial, saying: “Winning together makes the difference. It is not about crossing the line first. You have to think about how to use everyone, you have to win as a team.”

The Corporate Championship was won by OCBC Bank in a mean time of 19min 36.3sec. SCDF finished second in 19:44.7sec, while Advanced Micro Devices (20:00.4) were third.

More On This Topic
No fear for cyclist Fanny See despite horrid accident, as she gears up for OCBC Cycle
Cycling: 7,000 participants expected as OCBC Cycle returns in its full format in May

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top