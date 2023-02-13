On Valentine’s Day, a love letter to sport

A swept court, a still pool. The smell of grass, the taste of sweat. The ring of a boxing bell, the final whistle. The feel of a familiar grip, the fit of a new shoe. The mist on the first fairway, the heart like a drum solo.

Love in sport is the small things. Always.

It’s Valentine’s Day and what else is this but a romance? You and sport. Emotional, compelling, despairing, rewarding, it’s perhaps the longest love affair you might have. The world-class bowler Shayna Ng says with a smile: “I’ve been bowling since I was 10. That makes it 23 years of my life. I think we’re practically married.”

Love is winning? Yes, but it’s really all the things on the route to trying to win. The committing, the digging, the quiet pride at progress, the suffering. “I love the adrenaline before competition,” says Asian Games jiu-jitsu silver medallist Constance Lien, “and the feeling of hard work. I love the grind. I don’t think I’m a talented person so I have to put in 10, 20 times the hard work.”

Love is a dry mouth and a muttered prayer because without tension sport is absent of meaning. Last week in Singapore, swimmer Ian Thorpe, now 40, could still recall that instant before the big race: “You’re going to have butterflies in your stomach, but you want them to be flying in unison, not hitting each other.”

You’re nodding, you know this feeling, you love it.

Love is Rocky re-runs, Rory Smith on football and the late Roger Angell on baseball. “Feel the ball,” he wrote, “turn it over in your hand; hold it across the seam or the other way, with the seam just to the side of your middle finger ... You want to get outdoors and throw this spare and sensual object to somebody or, at the very least, watch somebody else throw it. The game has begun.”

We understand. With a football it’s the same thing. The urge to run downstairs. The ache to play. The outdoors is escape, it’s the rest of life put on pause, it’s liberation, it’s a blessing. “I love,” says Brandon Ooi, SEA Games kayaking gold medallist, “that my sport puts me in touch with nature, lakes, reservoirs and rivers, and through navigating these outdoor elements I understand and appreciate the world around us.”

Love is letting go of yourself in the arena. You smack, pound, bleed. You invent, create, design. You dare and defy. You find yourself in something by losing yourself in it. “I love,” says the Asian Games athlete Debbie Soh, “that artistic swimming is versatile, that it allows freedom of expression through movement just like any other dance or aesthetic sport.”

Love is a RF hat on the head and a tattered Brazil jersey tugged on. It’s singing with a Liverpool tribe at 4am and sitting alone in silence after defeat. You don’t want to go home, your heart’s been kicked into the gutter, you hate this game. For an hour or four.

But you’ll come back because you love this game more than you despise it. You love it because sport asks of you, it demands, interrogates, provokes, taunts: “What’ve you got? Only that?” It’s why Calvin Sim, the SEA Games gold medal-winning cyclist, says, “I love the mental and physical challenges that come with it especially when it all comes together, the sense of accomplishment and success you get during training and competition”.

Love is watching heroes and finding the one inside you. Even if it’s one shining shot on a lousy day. Love is ageing amateurs dreaming of what they were and young professionals of what they will be. It’s practising alone on a basketball court as night falls, just you versus the shadows. It’s sitting with buddies beside a sweaty sea of tossed wristbands and talking about a missed badminton smash at 18-18. Some part of love is always regret.

Love is discovery between the lines. What you can do, how far you can go, how much you can endure, what you are becoming. “I love, “says the swimmer Quah Ting Wen, with a touch of poetry, “who I become in the water... I am confident and strong and free”.

Immersed in liquid she finds what we all seek from sport. The best version of ourselves.