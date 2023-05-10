On the ground at the 2023 SEA Games

ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan was at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center and to catch up with ju-jitsu exponents Teh May Yong and Singapore’s first gold medallist at these games - Noah Lim - who clinched the men’s ne-waza gi Under-69kg title in what is his third SEA Games gold medal.

They spoke about what it takes to get to the Games, about host country Cambodia so far, and what athletes can or cannot get up to while in the athletes’ village.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:35 Why getting to the SEA Games is already a win

3:20 Where are the athletes living in Cambodia and how does it differ from past Games?

5:39 What food do athletes get at the athletes’ village?

8:08 How does it feel to be Singapore’s first gold medalist at the Cambodia Games?

10:42 Why three-time gold medallist Noah Lim regards the medal earned in Cambodia to be his most meaningful one

Read more: https://str.sg/ioVS

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!