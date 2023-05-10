On the ground at the 2023 SEA Games

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
The region’s biggest sporting event kicked off on May 5th in Cambodia and the biennial event - which runs till May 17th - has already brought the Republic some unforgettable moments, including Shanti Pereira’s successful 200m title defence and the 1,000th gold medal for Singapore at the Games that was delivered by Team Singapore’s women’s freestyle relay team.
ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan was at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center and to catch up with ju-jitsu exponents Teh May Yong and Singapore’s first gold medallist at these games - Noah Lim - who clinched the men’s ne-waza gi Under-69kg title in what is his third SEA Games gold medal.
They spoke about what it takes to get to the Games, about host country Cambodia so far, and what athletes can or cannot get up to while in the athletes’ village.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:35 Why getting to the SEA Games is already a win
3:20 Where are the athletes living in Cambodia and how does it differ from past Games?
5:39 What food do athletes get at the athletes’ village?
8:08 How does it feel to be Singapore’s first gold medalist at the Cambodia Games?
10:42 Why three-time gold medallist Noah Lim regards the medal earned in Cambodia to be his most meaningful one
Read more: https://str.sg/ioVS
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
