On The Ball: Three Lions must find a way to beat the heat

The main message from those who are following England at the World Cup in Qatar is that it’s hot. Very hot.

And if not unbearable, then very possibly oppressive. After barely a week of acclimatisation, that presents a problem for Gareth Southgate’s men who played Premier League football less than 10 days ago amid squally showers and a biting autumnal wind.

Much the same goes for most of the World Cup’s European contingent, of course. So that excuse, which was floated when England wilted eight years ago in Brazil, will provide little protection should the Three Lions fail to live up to expectations.

Just what are those expectations? The lack of the usual three- or four-week build-up to a major tournament means very little pressure or hype has built up.

A group that reached the semis four years ago and lost the European Championship final in 2021 has not lost any of their leading players, though, when facing Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium at 9pm (Singapore time) on Monday.

But the key question is who Southgate will pick in defence.

Kyle Walker, whose speed and athleticism make him indispensable as the right side of a defensive trio, is still to recover from a shoulder injury. It is hoped the Manchester City man can play his part later in the tournament.

The selection or not of Harry Maguire is key, and a test of Southgate’s loyalty to those who served him in the last two tournaments. The Manchester United player is a reserve at his club, having made a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag.

Southgate would love to have the steady rock Maguire was in Russia and at the Euros, someone whose passing from defence added fluidity to the attack.

Does that player still exist? Or will the mistake-prone Maguire of recent times, someone who wears his personal disappointments heavily, reappear?

Iran under Carlos Queiroz, the wily, former Manchester United assistant manager, are expected to be defensive.

As ever, England’s scoring burden will be on captain Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been in decent scoring form, racking up seven goals in his last 13 matches, despite his club manager Antonio Conte saying that he was tired.

Who plays off Kane is another question of Southgate’s loyalty. Raheem Sterling was superb at the Euros, but his move to Chelsea is yet to be a success.