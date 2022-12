On Sunday on a foreign field, the traveller finds a piece of home.

He lives here but he can’t let go of his country. He can’t leave behind who he is and where he comes from. He seeks the taste of his distant land at restaurants and the comfort of culture as he pulls on familiar costumes at festivals. But he also seeks reassuring sounds. It might be a song from his homeland or the utterance of a single word which is like the refrain of his childhood.