On Planet Djokovic, tenacity, talent and turbulence

On Planet Djokovic, nothing is done in half-measure. Not a split. Not a stare. When he plays Alexander Zverev he looks at his box - did they bottle the wrong drink, forget the group hug? - and his face is a mask of cold fury. Clint Eastwood comes to mind, so does Hannibal Lecter.

On this planet, the impossible is routine. No ball is unreachable, no shot unthinkable, no lead safe. Zverev is 4-2, 30-0 in the third set and the Serb wins eight straight points on the German's serve. Zverev's average first serve speed, by the way, is 207kmh.