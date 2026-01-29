Oman captain banks on blend of youth and experience for T20 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Bengaluru, Jan 29 - Oman's mix of seasoned campaigners and fresh talent could finally ensure the Gulf nation have an impact at a Twenty20 World Cup, said captain Jatinder Singh.

The 36-year-old is eyeing a breakthrough performance at the February 7 to March 8 tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Oman are seeking to build on just two victories from three previous World Cup appearances since gaining associate membership status of the International Cricket Council in 2014.

"I see a great blend of both experience and youth in the team. These guys have some serious talent and they know the task in hand," Singh told Reuters in a video call.

"They have just played a little less cricket compared to the others and will carry less pressure in them because it is a great platform for them to just showcase their talent and take the team forward."

Oman stunned Ireland at the 2016 World Cup and beat Papua New Guinea in 2021 but did not win a match in the 2024 edition.

"This is the fourth time we are playing in a World Cup and we have won only twice," said Singh, who has accumulated 1,605 T20I runs including nine fifties since his 2015 debut.

"I was part of the team when we last won in 2021. Since then, we have never been on the victorious side in the World Cup. I feel with the current team anything can happen. Really hopeful that we will do something impactful," Singh said.

Group B also includes former champions Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka, along with Ireland and Zimbabwe, but Singh was confident the conditions in Sri Lanka would suit his side.

"I feel our side is more of a spin-dominated side. Sri Lanka has always given spin - a bit of a spin-oriented track, which will help us a lot in our game," he said.

"The boys are really talented, very skillful and I'm sure they're going to make history here."

Singh's own journey nearly ended in 2024 when he thought of retiring following a prolonged injury, but support from his wife and inspiration from India stalwart Virat Kohli kept him going.

"He's a warrior and that has helped me a lot in coping with everything," Singh said of Kohli.

Oman start their World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe on February 9. REUTERS