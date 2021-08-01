Olympics: Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela jumped 15.67m on Sunday (Aug 1) to smash the world record in the women's triple jump with her last attempt, having already secured the gold medal.

The previous record of 15.50m was set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995 in Sweden.

The win made Rojas Venezuela's first woman Olympic champion.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal won silver with 15.01m, a national record.

The bronze went to Spain's Ana Peleteiro, who also broke the national record with 14.87.

In the men's high jump, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal after both men ended on 2.37m.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared the 2.37m mark but he had more failed attempts, resulting in the bronze medal.

At the 2012 London Games Barshim won a bronze, which was later upgraded to silver.

He picked up another silver in Rio de Janeiro four years later and then won two successive world titles in 2017 and 2019.

Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not have a failed attempt till they attempted to clear the 2.39m mark.