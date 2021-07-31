Olympics: US star Caeleb Dressel sets world record of 49.45sec in 100m fly final

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - American swim star Caeleb Dressel clocked his first world record at the Olympics on Saturday (July 31), romping to the gold in the 100m butterfly in 49.45 seconds.

He had also owned the previous mark of 49.50sec set at the 2019 world championships.

Hungarian 200m fly champion Kristof Milak was second in 49.68sec and Noe Ponti of Switzerland third in 50.74sec.

The powerful American, who also won gold in the 100m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay, was fastest out of the blocks and never looked in danger, though Milak came back hard to close the gap down the straight.

Dressel has a busy morning, racing in the 50m freestyle semi-finals and is likely to swim in the final of the mixed medley relay about 30 minutes after that.

Compatriot Katie Ledecky stormed to her third straight Olympic 800m freestyle title Saturday with a dominant swim to bank her fourth Tokyo medal.

Ledecky touched in 8min 12.57sec to outpace Australian arch-rival Ariarne Titmus, who clocked a personal best 8:13.83sec to take silver ahead of Italy’s Simona Quadarella (8:18.35sec).

Ledecky has been the dominant force in the 800m free and she took control from the outset, increasing her lead over Titmus from the 500m mark.

The American now has six individual career Olympic gold medals, taking her past the record of Hungarian Krisztina Egerszegi who had five.

But Australia had plenty to celebrate as their sensational run continued with Kaylee McKeown winning the 200m backstroke for their seventh gold in the pool.

McKeown turned up the pace on the final lap to power past Kylie Masse after the Canadian held the lead for the first 150.

The Australian won in a time of 2:04.68sec with Masse 0.74 behind and McKeown’s team mate Emily Seebohm taking the bronze medal.

Australia’s women have now picked up six of the country’s seven gold medals in the pool.