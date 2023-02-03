Olympics: US backs Russians competing as neutrals in Paris 2024

WASHINGTON – The United States backs moves to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes provided they are prevented from displaying their national flags or emblems, the White House said on Thursday.

“The United States has supported suspending Russia and Belarus’ sport national governing bodies from international sports federations,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

However, if athletes are invited to an international event, such as the Olympics, “it should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarussian states,” she said.

“The use of official state Russian, Belarussian flags, emblems and anthems should be prohibited as well.”

The US position adds to a growing debate over the status of athletes from Russia and Belarus at the 2024 Games.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky staunchly opposes any participation by Russian and Belarussian athletes, and has called for Russia to be banned over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, on the other hand, is pushing for all restrictions to be lifted, arguing that the Olympics should not be politicised.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it is examining a “pathway” for Russians to take part in the summer Games, probably as neutral athletes.

Writing on Twitter shortly after the White House remarks on Thursday, Mr Zelensky described the IOC’s stance as a “legitimisation of the criminal aggression against Ukraine”.

“We won’t allow sport to be used against humanity & for war propaganda!” he tweeted.

The IOC’s willingness to allow Russian and Belarussian athletes in Paris has divided the sporting and diplomatic world.

On Wednesday, two UN rights experts applauded the IOC’s moves to allow athletes from the two countries to compete, arguing that no athlete should be “discriminated against on the basis of their nationality”.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has also backed the IOC’s moves.

In a conference call in December, USOPC chairwoman Susanne Lyons warned that the “fabric” of the Olympic movement was at risk if athletes were not given the chance to compete as neutrals.