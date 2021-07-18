Olympics: Unforgettable footsteps of giant, old heroes

Man had not landed on the moon and Dr Zhivago had not yet been released. It was 1964, the Beatles were cool and Tokyo was nervous. It was only 19 years since World War II and a nation once at war now offered up a sporting peace.

Up the stairs of the stadium ran a man with a torch in his hand. What did Yoshinori Sakai represent? Hope, surely. He, 19, was born in Hiroshima two hours after an atomic bomb was dropped on it.