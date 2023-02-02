Olympics: UN experts back IOC on 'neutral' Russian athletes idea

GENEVA - Two UN rights experts on Wednesday commended the IOC’s moves towards letting Russian athletes compete as neutrals, amid a growing row over their possible participation in the Paris 2024 Games.

And they urged the International Olympic Committee to go further and lift the ban on those who actively support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The special rapporteurs on cultural rights and on contemporary forms of racism, Alexandra Xanthaki and Ashwini K.P. respectively, applauded the IOC for considering allowing competitors from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports events as neutral athletes.

“We urge the IOC to adopt a decision in that direction, and to go further, ensuring the non-discrimination of any athlete on the basis of their nationality,” they said in a statement.

UN experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent, unpaid and do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

From its own territory and that of Belarus, Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, three days after the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, in violation of the Olympic truce and charter.

The IOC duly imposed sporting sanctions on Moscow and Minsk.

However, the IOC said last week it was examining a “pathway” for Russians to take part in the Paris Olympics, probably as neutral athletes rather than under their national flag.

That announcement sparked an immediate backlash from Kyiv. Ukraine has threatened to boycott the summer Games if Russians are allowed to compete.

“Athletes should not be discriminated against on the basis on their nationality,” the UN experts said.

“We understand the desire to support Ukrainian athletes and the Ukrainian Olympic community, who suffer terribly from the war, together with all other Ukrainians.

“But the Olympic Committee, and more widely the Olympic community, have also the compelling obligation to abide by the Olympic charter, and more widely international human rights norms prohibiting discrimination.

“When states so flagrantly ignore human rights, we have a greater obligation to stand in support of our common values.”