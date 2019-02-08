Olympics: Two Koreas and IOC plot Tokyo 2020 joint team

North Korean and South Korean delegations wave their flags along with the Unified Korea flag during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Published
1 hour ago

LAUSANNE (AFP) - The sports ministers of North and South Korea will meet with Olympics chief Thomas Bach with a view to fielding unified teams at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the IOC said on Thursday (Feb 7).

The move comes after the two Koreas marched under a joint flag at the 2018 Winter Games, where they also sent out a unified women's ice-hockey team.

This first-ever unified Olympic team sparked a media sensation despite losing all five of their matches by a combined scoreline of 28-2.

Bach said that after the "success of the Pyeongchang 2018 Games" a meeting would take place Feb 15 at the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne between the respective players for a "working group to discuss future sporting cooperation".

The IOC president told AFP the objective was to not only form joint ventures for the Olympics, but also in the qualifying phases.

