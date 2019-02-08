Olympics: Two Koreas and IOC plot Tokyo 2020 joint team

LAUSANNE (AFP) - The sports ministers of North and South Korea will meet with Olympics chief Thomas Bach with a view to fielding unified teams at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the IOC said on Thursday (Feb 7).

The move comes after the two Koreas marched under a joint flag at the 2018 Winter Games, where they also sent out a unified women's ice-hockey team.

This first-ever unified Olympic team sparked a media sensation despite losing all five of their matches by a combined scoreline of 28-2.

Bach said that after the "success of the Pyeongchang 2018 Games" a meeting would take place Feb 15 at the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne between the respective players for a "working group to discuss future sporting cooperation".

The IOC president told AFP the objective was to not only form joint ventures for the Olympics, but also in the qualifying phases.