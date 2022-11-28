Olympics: Tokyo prosecutors raid ad agencies in bid-rigging probe

TOKYO – Tokyo prosecutors and Japan’s Fair Trade Commission on Monday raided the headquarters of major advertising firm Hakuhodo Inc. over suspected bid-rigging connected to the Tokyo Olympics held last year.

The search of Japan’s second-largest advertising firm follows that of the country’s biggest firm Dentsu Inc. being raided on Friday.

Along with another advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc. admitting its culpability in the widening scandal, all of Japan’s top three advertising firms are now implicated in the bid-rigging scandal for the rights to arrange test events for last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Tokyu Agency Inc. and Tokyo-based event production companies Same Two Inc. and Fuji Creative Corp., were also raided on Monday, the prosecutors said.

They suspect the awarding of contracts in open bids held for the rights to arrange 26 test events were rigged. Informed sources have said the total value of the contracts is worth more than 500 million yen (S$4.98 million).

A spokesman for Hakuhodo, who won two bids worth around 40 million yen, said the firm would “fully cooperate with investigations”.

Along with advertising giant Dentsu, on Friday, the residence of a senior official of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee was also searched, and Cerespo Co., an event production company, has also been implicated.

The raids are the latest in a string of bribery scandals connected to the Games, with the latest searches by authorities conducted on suspicion of unfair restraint of trade.

The new probe follows a sponsorship bribery scandal that also saw Dentsu Inc offices raided earlier this year.

In August, Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and before that a Dentsu executive, was arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.

Shares in Dentsu Group Inc, the parent company of Dentsu Inc, finished 2.7 per cent lower on the news of the fresh probe last Friday while shares in the event company Cerespo Co Ltd, which media also said was raided, tumbled 11 per cent.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Japan Fair Trade Commission declined to comment on the reports of suspected bid-rigging.

“We continue to fully cooperate with this investigation,” Dentsu said in a statement.