Olympics: Tokyo Games to be broadcast on Mediacorp meWatch's 14 channels

SINGAPORE - Sports fans in Singapore can catch live sporting action from the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics across 14 channels on Mediacorp's streaming service meWATCH and its partners' platforms, the national broadcaster announced on Thursday (June 24).

All 14 channels, including one dedicated to Singapore athletes competing at the Games, will be available for free on meWATCH.sg and the meWATCHapp.

Singtel customers can also catch the action for free via Singtel TV, Singtel TV Go and on the CAST mobile application as part of a carriage arrangement.

On Thursday, StarHub said in a statement that it intends to carry all the channels and is in discussions with Mediacorp to finalise the carriage deal.

Mediacorp's coverage of the Olympics includes athletics, badminton, football, swimming and table tennis, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies, which will take place on July 23 and Aug 8 respectively.

Currently, 21 Singaporean athletes from 10 sports have qualified for the Tokyo Games, with Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and veteran paddler Feng Tianwei among those in action.

Mediacorp had also secured screening rights for the 2016 Rio Olympics after striking a deal with broadcast rights holder Dentsu a day before the opening ceremony.

For the London Games in 2012, the sporting action was shown live on Mediacorp's eight free-to-air channels, as well as on Singtel's mio TV.