SINGAPORE - In this turbulent coronavirus era, Sebastian Coe knows it would be foolhardy to guarantee anything, much less the staging of a global event as huge as the Olympic Games that has already been postponed from last year.

But the Briton, who leads the No. 1 Olympic sport, athletics, and is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), remains upbeat even as the IOC's leaders gather via video conference on Wednesday (Jan 27) for a key meeting on the Tokyo Games.