Olympics: Swim star Ariarne Titmus downs Katie Ledecky in 200m free, Kristof Milak wins men's 200m fly

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating American rival Katie Ledecky again to win the women's 200m freestyle on Wednesday (July 28), while Hungary's Kristof Milak powered to the men's 200m butterfly gold.

Titmus won in a time of 1:53.50, coming out ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey in second and Canada's Penny Oleksiak in third.

Ledecky, the defending gold medallist and five-time Olympic champion, finished a disappointing fifth, 1.71 seconds behind Titmus.

Once again the 20-year-old Titmus, dubbed "The Terminator", delivered a blistering final lap - she had been in third place at the 150m turn with Haughey in the lead.

Titmus had beaten Ledecky to gold in the 400m freestyle on Monday and she becomes the first Australian woman to complete the 200-400 Olympic double since Shane Gould at the Munich 1972 Games.

Ledecky is back in the pool later on Wednesday when she competes in the first edition of the women's 1,500m freestyle.

Titmus and Ledecky are expected to face each other in the 800m freestyle on Saturday in which the American is heavily favoured, and they will also be on opposite sides in the 4x200m relay.

Meanwhile, Milak lived up to his billing as the heavy favourite in the men's 200m fly and won by 2.48 seconds, with Japan's Tomoru Honda in second place and Italy's Federico Burdisso taking bronze.