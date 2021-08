TOKYO - Singapore's Chantal Liew finished 23rd out of 25 swimmers in the marathon swimming event at the Olympic Games on Wednesday (Aug 4).

Liew, 22, clocked 2hr 8min 17.9sec as she became the Republic's first representative in the event, which sees athletes swim 10km in an open water setting off Odaiba Marine Park.

The gold medal was won by Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha in 1:59:30.8 She finished ahead of Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands (1:59:31.7) and Australia's Karena Lee (1:59:32.5).