TOKYO - In her first Olympics, 10m air rifle shooter Adele Tan finished 21st in a field of 50 shooters after the qualification on Saturday (July 24) with a score of 625.3.

It is the best finish by a Singaporean 10m air rifle shooter at the Games.

Jasmine Ser finished 24th in 2012 and 25th in 2016.

Tan did not make the eight-woman final.