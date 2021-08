TOKYO - Almost 10 years after retiring from international table tennis, Singaporean Zena Sim has fulfilled her dream of participating at the Olympics.

At Tokyo 2020, the 30-year-old is part of a formidable Singaporean team - along with Seet Cheng Howe, Tessa Cho and Kimberly Loh - who are overseeing the smooth running of the July 24-Aug 6 table tennis competition.