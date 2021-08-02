Olympics: Singapore officials living their sporting dreams at Tokyo 2020

SINGAPORE - While a total of 23 athletes from Singapore have been at the forefront of Olympic action, a team of officials from the Republic have also been toiling away quietly, behind the scenes.

Across sports like hockey, football, table tennis and taekwondo, these men and women are living their dreams on sports' biggest stage.

Christabel Koh, 37, is at her first Summer Games where she is a table tennis umpire, and said just being in Japan is a privilege. She earned the national umpire certification in 2004 and has handled 14 matches so far at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

She is one of only seven Asians selected for this role.

The solutions engineer at an IT company said in a phone interview: "It feels super sweet to be here. When I was younger, of course the dream was to compete at the Olympics but when it became clear that I was not going to become a player, this was the next goal."

Her movement while in Tokyo has been heavily restricted. Officials are allowed to only go to the competition venue on matchdays and then back to their hotel. They must also submit a vial of saliva each day as part of rigorous Covid-19 testing.

Koh said: "There was a point where I thought my dream won't come true because of the pandemic. So to be here, even where there is no fanfare and with the restrictions in place, I am just overjoyed."

Taqi Aljaafari Jahari, 34, is equally thrilled. He is the first football referee from Singapore to serve at the Olympics and is deployed as a video assistant referee (VAR) for both the men's and women's tournaments.



Taqi Aljaafari Jahari is the first football referee from Singapore to serve at the Olympics. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TAQI ALJAAFARI JAHARI



Calling it "an extraordinary and fantastic feeling", he said: "It came as a surprise for me. This reflects the confidence and belief that Fifa has in me as well as the credibility, quality, and high standards of a Singaporean match official."

He added: "I hope this will open the doors for younger referees who aim and aspire to represent Singapore at international level competitions such as the Olympics in the future."

This is hockey technical official Lilian Chee's second Olympics - she was at Rio 2016 - but feels like a completely new experience due to the pandemic.



Lilian Chee with fellow hockey officials Magda Nazaret from Poland and Adrian Della Mattia from Argentina. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LILIAN CHEE



Chee, 46, is in charge of the off-field management and ensuring players, team managers and coaches adhere to the rules and regulations. This time, that includes reminding those not in the field of play to wear their masks

The director of industry marketing at the Singapore Tourism Board said: "Despite counting ourselves lucky to be here, all the officials are very focused on doing our respective jobs well and ensuring that safety is the top priority."

For Ng Ming Wei, his time in Tokyo feels bittersweet. The 27-year-old claimed a silver at the 2019 SEA Games in taekwondo but his involvement is away from the mat. Instead, he is working as a social media adviser to governing body World Taekwondo.



Ng Ming Wei is working as a social media adviser to governing body World Taekwondo. PHOTO: NG MING WEI/INSTAGRAM



He had initially hoped to compete in the Olympic qualifiers but eventually decided against it due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

Ng, who is famous on Instagram and TikTok for his quirky videos, said: "Promoting the sport on my social media channels has always been something that I had been doing even as an athlete, so the chance to do it for a wider audience is an opportunity I cherish."