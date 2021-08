TOKYO - Singapore's top female sprinter Shanti Pereira clocked a season best 23.96 seconds in her 200m heat at the Olympic Games on a scorching Monday (Aug 2) morning.

The 24-year-old finished sixth in heat 5 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, which was led by Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas in 22.76. Jamaica's 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson finished fourth in 23.26.

Pereira, whose personal best of 23.60 set in 2015 is a national record, did not advance to Monday's semi-finals.