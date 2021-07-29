Olympics: ROC scoops gold in women's fencing teams foil final

CHIBA (REUTERS) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) cruised to victory in the women's foil team event on Thursday (July 29), handily beating France in the finals at the Tokyo Games.

Ranked number one in the world, the Russians slowly and steadily opened and extended their lead over the French, eventually winning the match at 45-34.

The final bout came between top-ranked Inna Deriglazova of the ROC and France's Ysaora Thibus, who had come fresh off a breathtaking upset victory in the semifinals after being tied 42-42 with Italy.

In that match, Thibus scored three points over her opponent's one in the last bout to give her team the 45-43 victory that advanced them to the final.

However, the ROC stopped the French's momentum, instead carrying their own lead throughout the final, the last bout of which started with the overall score at a crushing 40-28.

Deriglazova and Thibus warily eyed each other across the piste and lunged repeatedly throughout, with Thibus landing some successful swipes at her opponent's torso. But it was Deriglazova who steadily clocked up the score and eventually took the winning 45th point.

She let out a cry and swept off her mask in one motion, as her team mates rushed to crowd around her - with the exception of Marta Martyanova, who appeared to have sprained her ankle during one of her bouts and had to hobble over to celebrate the win at the end.

Italy won the bronze medal bout against the United States, becoming the first country to win seven consecutive medals in the women's team foil Olympic competition. They were tied with the Soviet Union and Hungary at six consecutive medals.