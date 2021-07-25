Olympics: Quah Zheng Wen first out for S'pore swimmers, misses out on 100m backstroke semis

TOKYO - Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen has missed out on the 100m backstroke semi-finals at the Olympics after finishing 22nd overall in the heats at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on Sunday (July 25) evening.

He was third in heat 3 after clocking 53.94 seconds, just under his national record of 53.79sec. Germany's Marek Ulrich won the heat in 53.74sec and Brazil's Guilherme Basseto (53.84s) was second.

The 24-year-old, who is the first of Singapore's three swimmers at the Tokyo Olympics to take to the competition pool, did not progress to Monday's semi-finals as only the top 16 swimmers with the quickest times will qualify.

The 100m backstroke is one of three events Zheng is pencilled in for - he will compete in the 100m and 200m fly.

At the Rio Games in 2016, Quah clocked 54:38s in the same event and did not qualify for the semi-finals. While he also missed out in the 100m fly in Rio, he clocked a personal best in the 200m fly and made the semi-finals.

Teammate Joseph Schooling, who won the 100m fly gold in 2016, kicks off his Olympic campaign in the 100m freestyle heats on Tuesday before defending his title in the 100m fly heats two days later.

Quah's sister Ting Wen, meanwhile, will race in the 100m and 50m free heats on Wednesday and Friday respectively.