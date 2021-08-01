Olympics: Quah siblings lament physical shortcomings as Tokyo inquest begins

TOKYO - The Quah siblings will depart Japan on Monday (Aug 2) searching for answers in the aftermath of a poor Olympic campaign.

Swimmers Zheng Wen, 24, and Ting Wen, 28, raced in three and two events respectively in Tokyo and clocked times in each race below their personal bests, which are also national records (see box).

Reflecting on their performances, both told The Straits Times they felt they were not at their physical peak.

Teammate Joseph Schooling's relinquishing of his 100m fly title at the first hurdle garnered the most attention, but the siblings, who were the Republic's only other two swimmers here, were deeply frustrated themselves.

Zheng Wen said his times were not to his satisfaction but added that he has not yet delved into a deeper analysis of his races than what he had shared after his last race on Thursday night - that the listless finishes to his swims were a worry.

"I stand by everything I said, and I know there's a multitude of things I can do better," he said.

"But really, I've taken this time (post-race) to unwind and relax, because if I want to really use the time to reset, I need to let my mind rest. It has been a very trying year... and I really just need some time not to think about swimming."

The University of California, Berkeley graduate will now return to the United States for two weeks before returning to Singapore.

In the States, he will finish packing up and "start shipping stuff back" home, spending time with close ones and bid goodbye to a place he described as a "big part of (his) life". He will also attend younger sister Jing Wen's graduation ceremony at Texas A&M University.

Ting Wen will have no such break. She recently signed on for a third season competing in the professional International Swimming League (ISL) for US-based team DC Trident. The season will begin in September in Naples, Italy.

This means she will have to find ways to keep her fitness levels up while serving her two-week stay-home notice upon returning to Singapore. Once that is up, she will have less than a week before leaving for Italy.

Equally pressing is her search for a remedy to address the lack of a physical edge in Tokyo, something she has already explored with Singapore Swimming Association technical director Sonya Porter , who is also in Japan.

While she said she was "mentally and emotionally" a lot more ready and grounded than at the Rio Games in 2016, Ting Wen added: "Physically, I was not where I wanted to be.

"I've been doing this for so long that I know my body well enough (to realise) and the training leading up to (the competition), there was no pop, no snap... I didn't feel sharp.

"The whole 1½ weeks here leading up to the races, Sonya and I tried everything to get that sharpness."

But she was unable to, and that led to her "rough" times, which she said are similar to ones that she sometimes clocks in training when "tired and run down".



Swimming siblings Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Ting Wen (right) at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre during the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Zheng Wen, however, said that while the siblings are disappointed in their times, they are not in despair.

"Something people need to realise is that sports is not black and white," he said. "It's not a case of, 'Oh, you've gone this time before, so at the Olympics you should go faster.' As you get higher (level-wise) in your sport, you start getting diminishing returns and improvements are often smaller."

He said that he has seen criticism of Schooling that is "really unfair" and added: "Jo's super tough, and I respect that he can shut out what the naysayers are saying.

"But people need to know it's not a linear process and there's always a lot going on in the background."

There was one sliver lining for the Quahs, however, and that was being reunited after being apart for more than a year because of the pandemic. Ting Wen had been training in Singapore while Zheng Wen was finishing up his molecular cell biology degree at Berkeley.

They were both grateful they had each other to lean on in Tokyo.

They walked one another to the reporting room before their respective races, and accompanied each other on the rides back to the Olympic Village after their respective races.

"There's not a lot of talking, but that's what is good for us," said Ting Wen. "I don't need someone constantly telling me, 'It's ok, it's alright', but it's nice to have a human being who knows me well there for me. Just the physical presence helps."

She will be without him again, however, in Naples. And depending on how well DC Trident does, she could have more races abroad in November, and January 2022.

This, she said, will keep her occupied and in the pocket for racing ahead of a busy 2022 where the postponed SEA Games, May 13 to May 29 Swimming World Championships, July 28 to Aug 8 Commonwealth Games and Sept 10 to Sept 25 Asian Games are all scheduled.

Zheng Wen, meanwhile, said he was still "very motivated" to continue swimming but does not know what lies immediately ahead for him after his return to Singapore, other than a return to training at the National Training Centre to "keep some form of continuity".

National Service could come calling but he hopes it will not be before he gets to compete in a year packed with meets.

"At this point, I think I still have a lot left to accomplish and to give to the sport."

Performances in Tokyo

Quah Zheng Wen

100m backstroke: 53.94, 22nd out of 40 (personal best: 53.79)

200m fly: 1:56.42, 22/38 (1:56.01)

100m fly: 52.39, 34/55 (52.08)

Quah Ting Wen

100m freestyle: 56.36, 36/51 (54.62)

50m freestyle: 26.16, 40/81 (24.92)