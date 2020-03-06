Olympics Plan B 'not on the table' for IOC

TOKYO • Japan's Olympics minister signalled yesterday that the Summer Games in Tokyo would go ahead as planned from July even as the coronavirus outbreak spread to new parts of the country.

"Based on the fact that the IOC never mentioned cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Games at its meeting yesterday, I don't expect a cancellation notice or anything of that sort," Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament, referring to the International Olympic Committee.

The final decision on holding the July 24 to Aug 9 Games as planned rests with the IOC, she reiterated.

The minister had caused controversy earlier this week by suggested that the host city contract allows for a "postponement" as long as the multi-sport tournament is held within this year.

Japan's western prefecture of Shiga reported its first coronavirus infection yesterday, a day after the announcement of a first case in the southern prefecture of Miyazaki. New infections were also reported in Kyoto, Sapporo and Niigata.

Confirmed cases, including the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, had risen to 1,036 as of yesterday morning, with the biggest single-day increase at 36, reported public broadcaster NHK.

The rapid spread of the virus has raised questions about Tokyo's suitability as Olympic hosts.

Under the host city contract, the IOC has the right to terminate the contract if it has reasonable grounds to believe the safety of the Games would be seriously threatened.

But IOC president Thomas Bach on Wednesday voiced confidence the Games would go ahead, saying organisers were receiving expert information from the World Health Organisation.

The German insisted that "the issue (of a postponement or cancellation) is not on the table and was not considered" at the IOC's executive board meeting.

