Olympics: Organisers report 10 more Covid-19 cases, DeChambeau tests positive

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Olympics organisers reported on Sunday (July 25) 10 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

Meanwhile, the virus has also felled one of the favourites in the men's golf competition with American Bryson DeChambeau testing positive.

The PGA Tour reported that he had been detected as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for Japan and will now withdraw from the competition.

Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is "undergoing the requisite testing protocol today, Sunday and Monday before departing for Japan".

The first round of competition is Thursday.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau told PGATour.com. "Representing my country means the world to me and it was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Reed will join Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the men's competition.

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda will fly the Stars and Stripes in the women's competition.