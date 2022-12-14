Olympics: New sports had high rate of injuries in Tokyo, says research report

But other new events had fewer injuries, including sport climbing with a rate of 15 per cent, surfing with 13 per cent and 3x3 basketball with 11 per cent.

The study’s lead author Torbjorn Soligard, who works in the IOC’s medical and scientific department, told AFP “it is important to note that more than half the injuries recorded did not lead to any time lost from competition”.

IOC researchers have tracked injuries and illnesses in every Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games. More than 11,300 athletes from 206 national teams were monitored in Tokyo, with more than a thousand injuries recorded.

Overall, 9 per cent of athletes in Tokyo suffered an injury, comparable to 8 per cent at the 2016 Rio Games, 11 per cent at the 2012 London Olympics and 10 per cent in Beijing.

Tokyo saw the lowest rate of sickness ever recorded at an Olympics – it was conducted under strict Covid-19 restrictions – with 3.9 cases of illness per 100 athletes, compared to 5.4 in Rio and 7.2 in London.

“This might largely be attributed to the extensive counter-measures put in place to mitigate Covid-19, effectively reducing transmission of Covid-19 and all respiratory infections,” the study’s authors said.

Less than 0.2 per cent of the athletes caught Covid.

Newly introduced sports were also among the most injury-prone at the Tokyo Paralympics, with taekwondo and badminton among the top four with the highest rates, according to a parallel study.

Eight per cent of Paralympians were injured in Tokyo, a drop from the 12 per cent recorded at both the Rio and London Games. However, the injuries that were suffered were more severe, the researchers found. AFP